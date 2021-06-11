On Second Thought Ep. 225: UT's David Pierce on the super regional; Writer Joey Knight on USF

With the Texas Longhorns set to battle South Florida in the Austin Super Regional for a spot in the College World Series, coach David Pierce joins hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls in a special college baseball edition of On Second Thought.

The Horns are two wins away from returning to the summer classic for the record 37th time but South Florida is an upset-minded bunch that just captured the Gainesville Regional with wins over host Florida, Miami and South Alabama. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight calls in with the viewpoint from USF.