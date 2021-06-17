On Second Thought Ep. 226: Texas exes Stubbs, Johnston, McCulloch and Cody on 2005 CWS title and Augie

As the No. 2 Texas Longhorns enter College World Series as the highest remaining national seed, thoughts turn to the thrilling 2005 season when the Horns swept through the field to capture the program’s sixth championship.

Four players from the late Augie Garrido’s final national champion — Buck Cody, Seth Johnston, Kyle McCulloch and Drew Stubbs — join the On Second Thought podcast for a special roundtable with hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls to reflect on that incredible title run while giving their thoughts on what it will take for the 2021 Longhorns to return the program to the winner’s circle.

More:Bohls: Texas manufactures runs, makes mockery of postseason with routs

More:Golden: Poise under pressure pushes Horns to Omaha's doorstep

Also, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn — a former Cedar Ridge HS star — calls in to rep the Wildcats, who come in at No. 7 on OST’s preseason Big 12 football poll.