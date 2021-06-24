On Second Thought Ep. 227: Can resurgent Horns win another in Omaha? WVU football

The Texas Longhorns had no interest in a winless trip to Omaha and stayed alive with a victory over Tennessee in an elimination game.

On this week’s On Second Thought podcast, Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls revisit the Texas’ rebound from an embarrassing opening performance against Mississippi State to remain in title contention. They also look ahead to tonight’s elimination game against Virginia and Texas’ chances of forcing a rematch with the Bulldogs.

West Virginia checks in at No. 6 in our OST Big 12 football preseason poll and longtime Mountaineers’ broadcaster Tony Caridi reveals why he thinks WVU could make a run at the upper echelon of the league in coach Brett Brown’s fourth season.