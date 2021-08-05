On Second Thought Ep. 228: Paul Finebaum on UT to the SEC; TexAgs on Aggies' temperature

The college sports world was rocked with the revelation that Texas and Oklahoma will eventually be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC and with that news comes the need to hear from some really prominent voices that cover that league.

ESPN television host and radio personality Paul Finebaum joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast to not only give his take on how the Longhorns will fare in the best football conference in college football but what the SEC streets are saying about the Horns and Sooners.

Also, TexAgs co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci and columnist Olin Buchanan — who covered the Longhorns while with the Statesman in the early 2000s — provide a College Station temperature check and discuss what prompted the Aggies to change their tone and vote Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC.