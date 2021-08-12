On Second Thought Ep. 229: Casey Thompson over Hudson Card at QB?

With camp now in full swing, the biggest question surrounding the 2021 Texas Longhorns comes at quarterback where junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card are battling for the starting job vacated by Sam Ehlinger.

Beat writer Brian Davis joins On Second Thought hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden to break down the competition through the first couple of weeks of practice.

They also break down the rest of the offense particularly the offensive line where depth may be at a premium for the first time in a while in these parts.

Ced and Kirk discuss the USA Today Coaches Poll and reveal if they think No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 Texas A&M are ready to supplant Alabama and Clemson atop the College football world.