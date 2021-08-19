On Second Thought Ep. 230: Texas QB battle; Berry Tramel on the Sooners’ title hopes

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is demanding more from quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card as the two remain entrenched in a spirited battle for the starting job.

On this week’s On Second Thought podcast, Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down the battle and how things may play out with less than three weeks remaining until the season opener against Louisiana.

Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel stops by to give a temperature report on how the folks in Norman are reacting to the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns joining the SEC. He also reveals if he agrees with Kirk Bohls placing the Sooners at No. 1 with his AP preseason vote.