Listen to Austin 360 Radio

On Second Thought Ep. 231: Is Sarkisian ready for this Texas pressure cooker? Cat Vasquez fantasy football

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will coach his first game of his Longhorn career next weekend.

As the Sept. 4 season opener against Louisiana gets closer, On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls examine the most burning questions surrounding the Texas football, the biggest being: is Steve Sarkisian ready for the pressure cooker that comes with being the of this program.

More:What did Steve Sarkisian inherit? Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Longhorns’ roster

More:Bohls: Horns assistant Jeff Banks has found a niche in special teams, his home in Texas

Texas State coach Jake Spavital checks in to give us a primer on the Bobcats, who open the season with a huge home game against the Baylor Bears and Statesman fantasy league guru Cat Vasquez shares some tips, including the players you should avoid in your draft.