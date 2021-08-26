On Second Thought Ep. 231: Is Sarkisian ready for this Texas pressure cooker? Cat Vasquez fantasy football

As the Sept. 4 season opener against Louisiana gets closer, On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls examine the most burning questions surrounding the Texas football, the biggest being: is Steve Sarkisian ready for the pressure cooker that comes with being the of this program.

Texas State coach Jake Spavital checks in to give us a primer on the Bobcats, who open the season with a huge home game against the Baylor Bears and Statesman fantasy league guru Cat Vasquez shares some tips, including the players you should avoid in your draft.