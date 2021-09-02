On Second Thought Ep. 232: Why Sark played the right Card at QB; UT ex Sam Acho on new gig

Steve Sarkisian chose Hudson Card to start at quarterback in the season opener against Louisiana in the season opener and On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls discuss why it was the right choice and how it impacts Casey Thompson’s immediate future.

More:Bohls: Sarkisian picks Card as Texas' quarterback, but may still shuffle the deck

More:Hudson Card is QB1, but Texas has plenty of veterans among its starting 22 vs. Louisiana

Also, Texas ex Sam Acho reflects on his long NFL career, his days at Texas, his new job as a studio analyst at ESPN, his new book and the upcoming college and NFL seasons.