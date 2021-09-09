Listen to Austin 360 Radio

On Second Thought, Ep. 233: ESPN’s Tessitore on UT-Arkansas, Sark’s journey; Chronicle’s McClain on Watson

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns take on Arkansas on the road Saturday.

With Texas’ first big road test coming up against Arkansas Saturday, ESPN play by play announcer Joe Tessitore — who will be calling the game — joins Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls for this week’s on On Second Thought and discusses the Texas-Arkansas rivalry and gives an intimate look at his time with Steve Sarkisian when the coach was putting his life and career back together.

As the NFL season starts with the Cowboys and Buccaneers tonight, Houston Chronicle NFL columnist John McClain pops with in with a Deshaun Watson update and gives s surprise pick for the Super Bowl.