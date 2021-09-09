On Second Thought, Ep. 233: ESPN’s Tessitore on UT-Arkansas, Sark’s journey; Chronicle’s McClain on Watson

With Texas’ first big road test coming up against Arkansas Saturday, ESPN play by play announcer Joe Tessitore — who will be calling the game — joins Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls for this week’s on On Second Thought and discusses the Texas-Arkansas rivalry and gives an intimate look at his time with Steve Sarkisian when the coach was putting his life and career back together.

As the NFL season starts with the Cowboys and Buccaneers tonight, Houston Chronicle NFL columnist John McClain pops with in with a Deshaun Watson update and gives s surprise pick for the Super Bowl.