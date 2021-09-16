On Second Thought Ep. 234: Why Sark made the QB switch; Brad Sham on Cowboys-Chargers

Casey Thompson has been named the new starting quarterback for Texas’ game against Rice Saturday and On Second Thought hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden are here to break down Steve Sarkisian’s decision to switch.

They also review the carnage that was the Arkansas loss and discuss what areas must be improved for the Horns to get back on track.

Dallas Cowboys radio voice and Texas Sports hall of famer Brad Sham pops in to break down the road game against the Los Angeles Chargers after nearly pulling off the upset at Tampa Bay.

Editor's note: The interview with Cowboys play by play announcer Brad Sham took place on Wednesday before the Cowboys announced that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had suffered a fractured foot that will sideline him for an extended period of time.

