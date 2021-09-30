On Second Thought Ep. 236: Can Horned Frogs stun Longhorns again? Mac Engel on TCU-Texas

Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Mac Engel has his finger on the pulse of Metroplex sports and gives his unique perspective on TCU football and head coach Gary Patterson on this week’s On Second Thought podcast.

More:Finally, Texas' Bijan Robinson and TCU's Zach Evans will meet in a five-star RB showdown

More:Bohls: Texas quarterback Casey Thompson says coaching a possibility after football ends

The wounded Horned Frogs host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday and are hoping to bounce back from last week’s gut punch of a loss to rival SMU in the Battle for the Iron Skillet. Engel gives an update on the war words between Patterson and SMU president Rick Hart regarding a postgame scuffled after SMU’s Brandon Crossley attempted to plant a flag on the TCU logo at midfield.

Engel and hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls break down the matchup and also discuss if the Dallas Cowboys, who host Carolina Sunday, are built to sustain this nice run of recent success despite the continued questionable coaching decisions of head coach Mike McCarthy.