On Second Thought Ep. 237: Former Texas CB Rod Babers on if Horns can slay Oklahoma Saturday

No one can break down a game like Rod Babers.

The Longhorn great joins the On Second Thought podcast this week to give a primer on the Texas-Oklahoma showdown in Dallas.

More:Golden: Texas, OU football coaches like to run it, but quarterbacks will have the final say

More:Bohls: Texas football team is learning who it is, and isn't, after these first five games

Babers, the host of the RBKD weekdays on 104.9 The Horn, famously returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown in the 2002 Red River battle. On today’s show, he will climb into the psyches of coaches Steve Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley and share his unique perspective on what to expect from them at the Cotton Bowl Saturday.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also discuss rising critical mass in College with the Aggies hosting top-ranked Alabama Saturday, the surging Dallas Cowboys, plus the sad decline of Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and who the Steelers should target to replace him.