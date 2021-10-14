On Second Thought Ep. 238: Fox’s Joel Klatt on Texas-Oklahoma State; Ced and Kirk on surging Cowboys

Joel Klatt knows a thing or two about Big 12 football from his days as the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes.

In years since the 2005 Big 12 title loss to the eventual national champion Texas Longhorns, Klatt has become one of the best color commentators in the business.

Klatt, who will be on hand with Fox broadcast partner Gus Johnson on Saturday when Texas hosts Oklahoma State, joins the On Second Thought podcast this week to examine the Longhorns’ mental state after the Oklahoma collapse, the fight for the top spot in college football and what he thinks might happen when it comes time for the College Football Playoffs.

Hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden also discuss the passing of Texas basketball pioneer Leon Black, the surging Dallas Cowboys and the firestorm in Las Vegas with the resignation of embattled Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.