On Second Thought Ep. 239: Can the Horns close vs. Baylor? Waco Trib's Brice Cherry and John Werner on hot Bears

Cedric Golden
Hookem
DeMarvion Overshown and the Longhorns take on Baylor Saturday in Waco.

The Texas Longhorns are off the bye week and face a crossroads game at Baylor Saturday.

Waco Tribune-Herald writers Brice Cherry and John Werner visit this week’s On Second Thought podcast to give a primer on the No. 16 Bears, who are off to a 6-1 start under second-year coach Dave Aranda and also discuss the probability of Texas and Baylor continuing their rivalry after the Horns and Oklahoma Sooners depart for the Southeastern Conference.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also dive into the current mental state of Steve Sarkisian’s Horns, who have blown double-digit second-half leads in losses to the Sooners and Oklahoma State and if they are in the right head space to turn the season around in a hostile environment against a confident opponent.