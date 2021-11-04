On Second Thought Ep. 240: ESPN’s Rece Davis on CFP rankings and Sark’s challenge in Austin

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis joins the On Second Thought podcast this week to break down the first College Football Playoff rankings and answer the eternal question: Did the voting committee get it right?

Davis also gives his bird’s eye view from Bristol on what’s going on with the Texas Longhorns and what Steve Sarkisian may have to do to get things turned around in the 512.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk handicap the chances of Texas going into Ames and pulling off the upset over Iowa State after blowing three consecutive second-half double-digits leads, the massive fallout from Aaron Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test and their current top five in the NFL, including where the surging Dallas Cowboys rank entering a road game against the Von Miller-less Denver Broncos.