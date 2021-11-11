On Second Thought Ep. 241: Roy Miller voices alumni frustrations amid Texas losing skid; Vic Schaefer on the Texas women

With the Texas Longhorns in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the frustration has not only extended to the fan base but to the alumni who helped the build the program.

2009 Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP Roy Miller joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast to discuss what’s ailing the Texas Longhorns, especially a defense that has surrendered second-half double-digit leads over the last four games.

Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer gives us a primer on some new faces on the roster after the Horns opened the season with a 131-36 win over New Orleans. Texas visits defending national champion Stanford Sunday.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls try to make sense of what happened to the Dallas Cowboys in that 30-16 loss to Denver and the fallout from Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 situation.