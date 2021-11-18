On Second Thought Ep. 242: Can Texas turn it around for bowl bid? Chris Beard on Horns post-Gonzaga loss

Are the Texas Longhorns too broken to salvage a bowl bid with two straights wins to end the regular season?

With the Horns traveling to West Virginia for Game No. 11, Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls weigh the desperation level in this week’s episode of On Second Thought.

Also, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard discusses his team’s loss to top-ranked Gonzaga and how his new members are mixing with the four returning players from last season’s team that lost in the first round of the NCAAs.