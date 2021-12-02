On Second Thought Ep. 244: Brian Davis on how it went wrong at Texas; Berry Tramel on Lincoln Riley

As the Texas football team prepares for an early offseason after missing out on a bowl game with its fourth 5-7 finish since 2010, beat writer Brian Davis joins On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls to examine how it all went wrong in 2021 on the Forty Acres.

The guys break down what wrong in Steve Sarkisian’s first season at the helm and what changes, if any, could be on the horizon. Also, Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel drops in to discuss the fallout from Lincoln Riley’s shocking resignation to take the head coaching job at Southern California after five seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners and how the game’s dynamics have changed due to the huge money coaches are making, thanks in part to the influence of agents.