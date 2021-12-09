On Second Thought Ep. 244: Is Quinn Ewers coming? Longhorn great Kenny Vaccaro on what ails Texas football

Kenny Vaccaro always brought a sense of toughness and leadership to the locker room. The former Texas All-American safety, never one to mince words, gave his take on this week’s On Second Thought podcast as to what he believes is ailing the current team, which missed the bowl season after finishing 5-7 under first year coach Steve Sarkisian.

Vaccaro just retired after a successful eight-year NFL career split between the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans.

He discusses his new eSports organization, his longtime passion for video gaming and how he is adjusting to retirement while living in Austin.

Hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls also address the latest on the Quinn Ewers saga, how offensive linemen coming to Texas are making big bucks and Longhorn hoops.