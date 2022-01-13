On Second Thought Episode 245: How close is Texas to Georgia-Alabama level? Year in Sports review

In the first podcast of 2022, On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls recap the thrilling national title game between Georgia and Alabama and discuss the distance separating those programs from the Texas Longhorns, who turned in a clunker last season.

They also discuss the biggest stories of the 2021 sports year, including the COVID-19 effect, Todd’s Dodge’s three-peat at Westlake and name, image and likeness for college athletes.

The duo cap off a jam-packed episode with an NFL playoff preview, including Dallas’ tough home test against San Francisco.