On Second Thought Episode 247: Texas Monthly's Richard Justice on Bonds, Clemens and Hall of Fame exclusion

Should Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Longtime HOF voter Richard Justice of Texas Monthly joined the On Second Thought podcast to explain why he decided to not vote this year.

Bohls: Clemens, Bonds belong in Hall because baseball's story is incomplete without them

Golden: The Steroid Era saved baseball, and thus Bonds and Clemens deserve HOF inclusion

He also discussed with hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden his longstanding relationship with Texas ex Clemens and why he believes MLB and the Hall voters have dropped the ball when it comes to the handling of the fallout from the Steroid Era.

The guys also discuss Gary Patterson’s possible impact at the University of Texas and the current plight of the Houston Texans, a team Justice covered extensively while a columnist at the Houston Chronicle.