On Second Thought Ep. 248: Fallout from Texas' loss to Tech; Brian Flores bombshell, Brady’s retirement

Texas Tech was out for blood in Chris Beard’s return to Lubbock and the Horns paid dearly with a 77-64 loss that dropped them to 5-4 in Big 12 play.

Beat writer Brian Davis joins Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden on this week’s On Second Thought podcast and examines the fallout from the loss. The guys take a look back at the raucous crowd Texas faced and if Beard can bring that kind of juice to the Erwin Center in the second half of the season and in future campaigns at the new Moody Center.

Also, what does Texas have to do get back on track with some tough games coming up on the slate, starting with Saturday’s home contest against scrappy Iowa State.

Kirk and Ced break down the bombshell dropped by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and reflect on the career of the newly retired Tom Brady.