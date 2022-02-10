On Second Thought Ep. 249: Will Kansas win spur Horns to deep NCAA run? Chronicle’s John McClain on Texans

After the Texas Longhorns delivered a huge win over Kansas — the biggest of coach Chris Beard’s first season — they set their sights on making a serious push in the Big 12 and hopefully, an extended playoff run after that embarrassing loss to Abilene Christian in last season’s tourney.

On Second Thought hosts Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls reflect on what it took to take down Kansas and how it will affect the Horns who visit defending national champion Baylor Saturday.

Also, Houston Chronicle NFL columnist John McClain breaks down the thought process behind the team’s hiring of Lovie Smith as the head coach and the implications involving the Rooney Rule.

All that and a look at Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.