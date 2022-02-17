On Second Thought Episode 250: Coach David Pierce on No. 1 Longhorns’ baseball season opener

After coming within one win of playing for a national championship, the Texas baseball team opens the season atop the national rankings.

David Pierce’s Longhorns host in-state rival Rice Friday in the opener of a three-game series. He stops by this week’s On Second Thought podcast with Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden to discuss the expectations that come with that ranking and how his veteran lineup is shaping up for its season debut.

The Duck and Ced put a bow on the Super Bowl and discuss if winning a championship has put Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in serious Hall of Fame consideration. They also break down the Texas basketball’s bounce-back win at Oklahoma and its chances to move up in the Big 12 pecking order with Texas Tech coming to town on Saturday.