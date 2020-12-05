Women’s preview: No. 25 Texas vs. No. 12 Texas A&M

No. 25 Texas (3-0) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: ESPN/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads the all-time series 62-23. The two teams last played in 2014. The Longhorns and Aggies were the nation's third- and fourth-ranked teams when Texas recorded that 67-65 win in Little Rock, Ark.

About the Longhorns: Texas coach Vic Schaefer has plenty of familiarity with Texas A&M and Gary Blair, the Aggies' longtime leader. Schaefer was an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 2003-11 and he was on the coaching staff when the program won a national title in 2011. ... Texas forward Charli Collier has scored at least 20 points in each of her three games. ... Celeste Taylor's 5.67 steals per game rank fourth nationally. ... The three teams that Texas has beaten this season combined for a 40-50 record last season.

About the Aggies: With All-American guard Chennedy Carter now in the WNBA, Texas A&M has relied on an offense that thus far boasts four players averaging double-digit points. ... Both N'dea Jones (19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds) and Ciera Johnson (13.3 points, 11.0 rebounds) are contributing double-double this season. ... One of Texas A&M's wins was a 93-91 victory over a DePaul team that is currently ranked 20th in the AP's poll. ... Texas A&M has committed at least 25 turnovers in two of its three games.