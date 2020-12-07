After being taken down by Texas A&M, Texas moves up in the AP poll

One day after suffering its first loss of the season, Texas earned a win.

On Monday, the Longhorns moved into the 23rd slot of the women's basketball poll that is compiled by the Associated Press. Last week, Texas was ranked 25th. Texas earned 69 points from the poll's 30 voters, which was a four-point increase.

Following last week's loss by South Carolina, Stanford (3-0) ascended to the top of the rankings on Monday. In addition to Texas, the Big 12 was also represented by No. 7 Baylor.

Texas split its two games this past week. On Wednesday, the Longhorns never trailed in an 84-57 win over Louisiana Tech. Four days later, the Longhorns were upended by a Texas A&M team that was ranked 10th by the AP on Monday.

Texas (3-1) is set to host Idaho (2-0) this Wednesday. Tennessee (2-1) will be UT's guest on Sunday afternoon.

The American-Statesman casts one of the AP's 30 ballots. Here is how the American-Statesman's Danny Davis voted this week. A team's overall record is listed in parenthesis: