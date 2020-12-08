Women’s preview: No. 23 Texas vs. Idaho

Danny Davis

No. 23 Texas (3-1) vs. Idaho (2-0)

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Erwin Center

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/105.3 FM

About the series: Texas leads 2-0. The Longhorns recorded an 87-58 win when the teams last met in 2013. All-time, UT is 8-1 against teams that are currently in the Big Sky Conference.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Texas

Celeste Taylor (G, 5-11, Soph., 14.8 ppg, 4.5 steals)

Karisma Ortiz (G, 6-0, Soph., 4.5 ppg, 1.8 rebounds)

Joanne Allen-Taylor (G, 5-8, Jr., 10.3 ppg, 2.3 rebounds)

Audrey Warren (F, 5-9, Jr., 15.0 ppg, 4.5 rebounds)

Charli Collier (C, 6-5, Jr., 26.3 ppg, 12.0 rebounds)

Coach: Vic Schaefer (3-1, first season at Texas; 304-173, 16th season overall)

About the Longhorns: Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Sunday, Texas moved up two spots in the Associated Press' poll on Monday. Said Schaefer: "I think the country realizes how good this team can be. I don't know how many teams I've had in the past that move up in the polls after a loss, but we did." ... After breaking her nose in the 66-61 loss to Texas A&M, freshman guard Ashley Chevalier won't be available against Idaho. ... Four of the 10 double-digit scoring efforts in Warren's career have occurred this season. ... Collier has made more free throws (35) than Idaho has attempted (27).

PROJECTED STARTERS

Idaho

Gabi Harrington (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.0 ppg, 2.0 rebounds)

Sydney Gandy (G, 5-5, Fr., 13.5 ppg, 4.0 rebounds)

Gina Marxen (G, Jr., 5-8, 12.5 ppg, 7.5 assists)

Beyonce Bea (P, 6-1, Soph., 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rebounds)

Natalie Klinker (P, 6-1, Sr., 11.0 ppg, 16.0 rebounds)

Coach: Jon Newlee (152-136, 10th season at Idaho; 280-248, 17th season overall)

About the Vandals: Due to COVID-19 testing protocols, the first two games of Idaho's season were canceled. ... A graduate transfer from Montana, Harrington's career high of 21 points came during a 2019 game against her current school. ... Idaho has made 18 of its 58 3-pointers. Last year, the Vanals ranked 14th nationally in attempted 3-pointers. ... The 19 rebounds that Klinker grabbed against Sacramento State on Dec. 5 were tied for the ninth-most in school history.

