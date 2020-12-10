Longhorn Confidential: Previewing the early signing period and #txhsfb playoffs

In today's Longhorn Confidential, Mike Craven and Danny Davis look ahead to next week's early signing period. Mike and Danny also break down the UT recruits who are chasing state championships in Texas and a future Longhorn who was just crowned in Colorado.

