Brenden Schooler to rejoin the Texas receivers in 2021

Brenden Schooler's stay in Austin will last one year longer than expected.

Schooler announced on Instagram on Thursday that he will return to Texas for the 2021 football season. Since he joined the Longhorns as a graduate transfer, Schooler was only expected to play at Texas for one season. The NCAA, however, froze the eligibility for its athletes this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-2 Schooler was used as both an outside and slot receiver this season. He has caught 11 passes and scored on 3- and 40-yard catches.

Schooler spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Oregon, but he preserved his final year of eligibility by only appearing in three games during the 2019 campaign. He originally left Oregon for Arizona, but uncertainty over the Pac-12's plans for this fall led Schooler to Texas.

For his career, Schooler has recorded 54 catches. He twice earned all-conference honors in the Pac-12 for his work on special teams.