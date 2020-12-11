Three-star center Michael Myslinski backs away from Texas pledge

Prospects across the country can begin signing national letters of intent on Wednesday. Texas hopes to sign each of the members currently pledged to the class. One fewer prospect will sign with the Longhorns next week as three-star center Michael Myslinski backed off of his Texas commitment on Friday afternoon.

The 6-2, 285-pound Myslinski was one of 19 prospects committed to Texas before his announcement to open his recruitment back up. He was one of three offensive line commits. Myslinski originally picked Texas back on Aug. 6. Michigan State has emerged as the leader in his recruitment.