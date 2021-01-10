Longhorns roll over Crimson Tide in men's tennis

American-Statesman Staff

The Texas men's tennis team dominated Alabama with first- and second-flight championships in both singles and doubles in the Bama Spring Shootout over the weekend at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Improving their records to 3-0 Sunday, sophomore Eliot Spizzirri and freshman Micah Braswell shared first place in the singles first flight. Freshman Leighton Allen matched their perfect record to win the second flight.

In doubles, which finished Saturday, Spizzirri teamed up with sophomore Siem Woldeab for a 4-0 record in the top flight, and Braswell and sophomore Cleeve Harper earned a pair of victories to win the second flight.

In Sunday's matches, Spizzirri beat Alabama's Riccardo Roberto 7-6 (5), 6-2; Braswell topped the Crimson Tide's Patrick Kaukovalta 7-6 (4), 6-4; UT's Chih Chi Huang downed Alabama's Jeremy Gschwendtner 7-6 (4), 6-1; and Allen swept the Tide's Rudi Christiansen 6-2, 6-4.

Saturday's victories over Bama pairs included Spizzirri and Woldeab over Gabi Diaz Freire and Zhe Zhou 6-3 and the same Longhorns over Kaukovalta and Roberto 7-6 (2). The Braswell-Harper duo topped Edson Ortiz and Marcelo Sepulveda-Garza 6-2 after Braswell and Payton Holden beat Ortiz and Sepulveda-Garza 6-3 and Harper and Huang dropped Kaukovalta and Roberto 6-3.

Next up for coach Bruce Berque's Longhorns will be their first dual match of the season at 2 p.m. Friday against Louisiana-Lafayette at the Texas Tennis Center.