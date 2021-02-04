Bryan Carrington leaving Texas for coaching job at USC

Recruiting at Texas is changing under the direction of new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sources confirmed to the American-Statesman that Bryan Carrington will not return to Texas for the 2021 season.

Carrington is taking a job on the coaching staff at USC as first reported by Bruce Feldman.

Podcast:Longhorn Confidential: Steve Sarkisian's first Signing Day at Texas

Carrington and Derek Chang, who announced his departure in January, were recruiting staples for the Longhorns during the Tom Herman era. The Longhorns are hiring Lancaster head coach Chris Gilbert as the new director of high school relations. The Gilbert move was first reported by 247Sports.com.

Texas signed three full-cycle recruiting classes under Herman, beginning with 2018. He inherited the 2017 class when Charlie Strong was fired. Herman was unable to complete the 2021 class before Texas relieved him of his duties on Jan. 2. Chang and Carrington were credited for much of the behind-the-scenes work on Texas recruiting.

Texas football:Newcomers welcomed, but Texas’ Steve Sarkisian focused on developing who’s already here

The 2018 class announced the duo as real forces. Texas signed the third-best class in the country. The class included stars such as Caden Sterns, Joseph Ossai and DeMarvion Overshown. The 2019 class also finished third in the nation with a group that included Jordan Whittington and Jake Smith.

Recruiting slipped over the past two cycles, though. The 2020 class ranked eighth in the nation. The 2021 class dropped to 17th.