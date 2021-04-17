Oklahoma 11, Texas 1: Longhorns softball team falls to top-ranked Sooners

American-Statesman Staff

Top-ranked Oklahoma gave Texas a rude welcome to Norman on Friday night with an 11-1 run-rule victory in their Big 12 series opener.

The rout ended a 14-game winning streak for the Longhorns (31-4, 6-1). The Sooners (31-0, 7-0) went up 5-0 in the first inning, getting back-to-back home runs from Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo.

Freshman Bree Cantu hit her third homer of the season in the third inning for Texas' only run.

Oklahoma pinch hitter Mackenzie Donihoo's three-run shot in the fifth closed out the game.

UT pitcher Shea O'Leary (9-1) suffered her first loss of the season.