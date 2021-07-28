Have questions about Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC? Ask us anything

Staff

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to leave the Big 12, what questions do you want answered most?

The two schools departure for the SEC won't come until 2025. But our Longhorns and Sooners reporters at the USA TODAY Network are here to shed light on some of the major questions on the news that has domino effects across all of college football.

Join Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian Davis and Jenni Carlson, sports columnist for The Oklahoman, at 11 a.m. Thursday for a live Q&A on reddit. You can join by clicking here.

Opinion: Texas' decision to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC is a win-win-win-win move

Our reporters won't start fielding questions until Thursday, but you can start adding your questions now and join us for the answers when we are live.