Meet the Longhorns: Texas goes into Colorado to sign tight end Gunnar Helm

Gunnar Helm, TE, Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek

FYI: 6-5, 225; three stars; No. 31-ranked tight end

State ranking: 5th in Colorado

Committed: July 27

Scouting report: Helm is a big, powerful young prospect who physically reminds me of current Longhorns tight end Jared Wiley, who came in and contributed as a freshman. Helm can become a similar player with the ability to be a dominant in-line blocker.

Texas sees Davis as more of a flex tight end in the mold of Malcolm Epps. Helm and fellow UT pledge Juan Davis bring a different skill set to the field, forming a solid duo at tight end in the 2021 cycle.

“I want to be seen as a tight end who can stay on the field in every scenario,” Helm said. “I’m excited to learn, improve and become a weapon for Texas. The coaches want us to go make plays.”

Helm isn’t just a blocker. He’s an athletic player with upside as a receiver. He’ll need to improve as a route runner, but he does an excellent job using his big frame to keep defenders away from the football. He’s already a solid weapon on third down and in the red zone. He’s also extremely difficult to tackle after the catch because of his size and strength.