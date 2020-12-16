Meet the Longhorns: Defender Derrick Harris Jr. signs national letter of intent with Texas

Derrick Harris Jr., DE, New Caney

FYI: 6-2, 215; four stars; No. 19-ranked weak-side defensive end

Fabulous 55 ranking: Not ranked

Committed: Aug. 3

Scouting report: Harris is a long, lean athlete with the ability to play B-backer or grow into a defensive end as he adds weight. He does his best work when he’s let loose to attack off the edge, leading to the idea that he's likely to land at B-backer like Joseph Ossai and 2020 commit Prince Dorbah, both of which were more pass rusher than linebacker in high school.

Harris can play off the line of scrimmage and should only improve in space as an upperclassman. He’s an incredible athlete with high-upside.

A leg injury cost him his senior season. Harris is an attacker and could become a real pass-rushing nightmare once he develops. Harris is a raw athlete learning the finer points of the position. His body will determine his future position because he's young enough to continue growing and could easily be 230 pounds by the time he graduates high school.