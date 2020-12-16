Meet the Longhorns: Defensive lineman Jordon Thomas plays with a high motor

Jordon Thomas, DE, Port Arthur Memorial

FYI: 6-3, 240; four stars; No. 21-ranked weak-side defensive end

Fabulous 55 ranking: 38th

Committed: May 2

Scouting report: Thomas is a big-bodied lineman with a long-term future as a three-technique defensive tackle as he continues to grow. His best football is in front of him; he's a raw prospect who needs more time on the field to refine technique. An injury forced him to miss his entire junior season.

Thomas carries little body fat and could easily grow into a defensive tackle. His ability to play the strong-side end spot and move inside gives him the positional versatility that the Texas staff appears to crave. He's a high-upside prospect with the ability to become a playmaker with more coaching and real snaps.

Thomas helped Memorial win a district title and finish the regular season undefeated as a senior.