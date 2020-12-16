Meet the Longhorns: Texas scoops four-star corner Jamier Johnson from California

Jamier Johnson, CB, Pasadena (Calif.) John Muir

FYI: 6-0, 170; four stars; No. 20-ranked cornerback

State ranking: 22nd in California

Committed: July 3

Scouting report: Johnson is a long, fluid cornerback with great hip flexibility. He can turn and run with speedy receivers while possessing the length required to handle the bigger receivers on the outside. His four interceptions as a junior, despite opponents avoiding his direction, shows that the four-star is a ball-hawk capable of staying at cornerback or transitioning to safety. He's always around the football and unafraid of mixing it up in the run game.

Texas enjoys recruiting the California area with Tom Herman, a native of the state, in charge. The Longhorns have signed fantastic prospects from the area, but only safety Chris Adimora has worked out (quarterback Cameron Rising and athlete Bru McCoy transferred) and linebacker De’Gabriel Floyd was forced to quit football.

Johnson is the ideal body fit for how Texas wants to utilize its defensive backs. He’s long, rangy and adept at making big plays.

He plans to enroll early and hopes to earn a role as a freshman.