Texas adds to its Class of 2021 following graduate transfer Darion Dunn's flip

On Signing Day, Texas received an additional signature from McNeese State graduate transfer Darion Dunn.

Dunn announced on Wednesday morning that he was signing with the Longhorns. Dunn had previously been committed to North Carolina State.

A 6-1, 192-pound cornerback, Dunn earned a first-team nod on the All-Southland Conference team in 2019. For Dunn, that all-conference campaign consisted of five interceptions, 42 tackles and 11 pass breakups. During a loss to Oklahoma State that September, Dunn forced a fumble and broke up a deep pass that was intended for Cowboy standout Tylan Wallace.

Over his three seasons at McNeese State, Dunn intercepted seven passes. McNeese State did not play football this fall.

Dunn was also a member of McNeese State’s track and field program. During the 2018 and 2019 indoor seasons, he was the Southland Conference’s bronze medalist in the 60-meter hurdles. He won the same medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the conference’s outdoor meet in 2018.

Under Tom Herman, Texas has not shied away from recruiting graduate transfers. Previously, the Longhorns found instant starters for their offensive line in Calvin Anderson (Rice) and Parker Braun (Georgia Tech). Tre Watson, a graduate transfer from Cal, led UT in rushing in 2018. Tarik Black (Michigan) and Brenden Schooler (Oregon) have combined for 21 catches this fall.

Dunn will provide Texas with depth at the cornerback position. Josh Thompson, who started nine times in 2020 as a redshirt junior, announced this week that he will return to Texas next season. Juniors D’Shawn Jamison and Jalen Green accounted for the other starts for UT’s cornerbacks.