Meet the Longhorns: Offensive tackle Hayden Conner signs national letter of intent

Hayden Conner, OT, Katy Taylor

FYI: 6-5, 317; four stars; No. 30-ranked offensive tackle

Fabulous 55 ranking: 48th

Committed: July 23, 2019

Scouting report: Conner committed to Texas before his junior season and never wavered despite rumors surrounding the long-term job stability of Longhorns head coach Tom Herman. Conner was a first-team all-district player as a sophomore and junior and is considered one of the top young offensive line prospects in Texas for a loaded 2021 cycle.

Conner plays with the mean streak coveted by offensive line coaches. He’s a big, athletic prospect who can stick at right tackle or move to guard. His massive frame and strength provide him with the ability to handle defensive tackles. He’s also agile enough to move to the second level and knock down linebackers.

Texas wants to redshirt offensive linemen when possible and the Longhorns have done a good enough job recruiting at the position to provide the year of weight training. Conner will be no different unless he shows up on campus significantly better than the options already at Herb Hand’s disposal.