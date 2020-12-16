Meet the Longhorns: All-state safety JD Coffey signs with Texas

JD Coffey, S, Kennedale

FYI: 6-0, 180; four stars; No. 20-ranked safety

Fabulous 55 ranking: 25th

Committed: June 15

Scouting report: Coffey became a prep star as a freshman, earning Associated PRess Class 4A first-team all-state honors in 2017 after recording 88 tackles, including 11 for loss, and six interceptions. He was a first-team all-district selection as a sophomore and the District 6-4A Division I defensive MVP as a junior. He's a ballhawk who has 14 interceptions in his three-year varsity career.

“I hope I’m a guy who is seen as versatile and willing to play in whatever role my team needs,” Coffey said. “Safeties need to cover and tackle equally, and I feel like I’m a safety who can do everything, but I also know I’m nowhere near a finished product.”

Coffey excels as a roaming free safety who can read the quarterback and trust his instincts to wind up in the right spot. Like most prep stars, he’ll need to learn how to play within a defense and continue to add bulk to his frame. He's unafraid to help in the run game and could be used at nickel early in his career. Coffey can also help in the return game where he scored three times as a junior.