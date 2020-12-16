Oklahoma takes Big 12 recruiting crown for the 2021 cycle

Oklahoma turned continued on-field success into its first Big 12 recruiting crown since the 2017 cycle by signing the only national top-10 class inked a by Big 12 program.

1. Oklahoma

No. of signed recruits: 16

Topping the list: QB Caleb Williams, ATH Billy Bowman, WR Mario Williams

Overview: Regularly competing for, and winning, conference titles carries with it recruiting advantages. The Sooners took advantage of those perks in the 2021 class, crushing the Big 12 competition and raiding Texas of some of its best prospects in the process. Three of the five highest-rated players in the class are Texans, including former Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma will be the only Big 12 program to sign a top-10 class in 2021.

The national ranking should jump even higher if Oklahoma is able to land running back Camar Wheaton and/or offensive lineman Bryce Foster. Neither of those players signed with a school on Wednesday.

2. Texas

No. of signed recruits: 19

Topping the list: ATH Ja’Tavion Sanders, S JD Coffey, CB Jamier Johnson

Overview: A disappointing 2020 regular season resulted in a lackluster recruiting class for Tom Herman’s Longhorns. Texas did add three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell on signing day, pushing the number of total commitments to 19. The headliner is five-star athlete Ja’Tavion Sanders. He stars at wide receiver and defensive end at the prep level.

It was the first class since Herman’s transition year that did not rank inside the national top 10 and lead the Big 12. If Sanders ends up at defensive end, the eight highest-rated prospects to sign with the Longhorns in the 2021 cycle project to the defensive side of the football. Texas isn’t signing a single four-star recruit on offense.

3. Oklahoma State

No. of signed recruits: 20

Topping the list: DT Aden Kelley, WR Bryson Green, LB Collin Oliver

Overview: The formula remains the same on the recruiting trail for Mike Gundy: Focus on the undervalued prospects in Oklahoma and Texas. Sixteen of his 20 committed recruits play in either Oklahoma or Texas. The three players who play in states other than those two are JUCO products.

Nine of the 20 pledges are Texans. Three of the four highest-rated commitments are from Oklahoma, however, including Kelley, a 6-3, 275-pound bull from Thomas, Okla. Green, a wide receiver from Allen, is a twin. His brother, Blaine, also signed with Oklahoma State. The duo are among five potential wide receivers to pick the Cowboys.

4. West Virginia

No. of signed recruits: 16

Topping the list: OT Wyatt Milum, WR Kaden Prather, RB Jaylen Anderson

Overview: Neal Brown is slowly improving the talent level at West Virginia through sturdy recruiting. The 2019 class ranked 48th in the nation and seventh in the Big 12. The 2020 and 2021 classes will rank in the 30s nationally and in the top five of the Big 12. The 2021 class is offense-heavy with the six best players projecting to offense. The class includes five future wide receivers.

5. Baylor

No. of signed recruits: 17

Topping the list: QB Kyron Drones, OL Tate Williams, RB Jordan Jenkins

Overview: First-year head coach Dave Aranda faced an uphill battle in his first full cycle as a newcomer to the state in a year that didn’t allow for visits to high school campuses. The Baylor staff couldn’t make in-person connections throughout the cycle and that cost the Bears some in-season losses to the recruiting class.

Baylor must take advantage of in-state ties without much of a national blueprint. Fourteen of the 17 current commitments are Texans. The class is led by Drones, a dual-threat quarterback from the Houston area. Williams, a big man who projects to guard, was among the best interior line prospects in the state. Jenkins, a running back from Lindale, plays for the Class 3A Division I state championship Thursday in Arlington.

6. Iowa State

No. of signed recruits: 20

Topping the list: TE Tyler Moore, OT Tyler Maro, ATH Malik Verdon

Overview: Enjoying a historic season that is culminating in a trip to the Big 12 championship for the first time in school history hasn’t changed the recruiting fortunes in Ames. Iowa state finished the 2020 cycle with the sixth-best class in the conference. It’ll likely finish the 2021 cycle with the sixth-best class in the conference.

But that is OK with head coach Matt Campbell, who prefers a five-star culture to five-star talent, as his running back Breece Hall put it after beating Texas earlier in the season. The Cyclones are quietly turning into a tight end factory and Moore, an in-state recruiting win over Iowa, could be next in line.

7. Kansas State

No. of signed recruits: 17

Topping the list: QB Jake Rubley, ATH Davonte Pritchard, DB Marvin Martin

Overview: The Wildcats limped to the finish line in the regular season with a true freshman quarterback in charge following a mid-season injury to Skylar Thompson. Help could be on the way with Rubley, the class’s only four-star talent. Rubley should get a chance to compete with Will Howard in 2021 for the starting job. He's a national top-200 prospect and the third-best prospect from Iowa, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Nine different states are represented in Kansas State’s class.

8. Kansas

No. of signed recruits: 21

Topping the list: RB Devin Neal, DE Garfield Lawrence, CB Kameron Grays

Overview: Les Miles’ class possesses seven commitments from Texas and only one from Kansas. That can’t mean good things for the perception of the program inside the state, but the one pledge is from the class’s best player. Three-star running back Devin Neal hails from Lawrence and is considered the state’s best prospect in 2021. Landing his signature was a big win for a Kansas program that didn’t earn a single win on the football field in 2020.

9. TCU

No. of signed recruits: 13

Topping the list: RB Ahmonte Watkins, QB Sam Jackson, DE Chris Murray

Overview: TCU jumped Texas Tech with four players joining the class on the first day of the early period. The Horned Frogs avoided signing the worst class in the Big 12 for the first time under Gary Patterson. One of those late additions was Jackson, a four-star dual-threat quarterback out of Illinois. TCU also landed a signature from Hutto defensive end Landyn Watson.

10. Texas Tech

No. of signed recruits: 11

Topping the list: QB Behren Morton, WR Jerand Bradley, RB Cam’Ron Valdez

Overview: Head coach Matt Wells was given another year to turn around the football program in Lubbock, but Texas Tech hasn’t recruited well since TCU joined the Big 12 during the 2013 recruiting cycle. Morton is the headliner. He’s one of only two four stars to sign with Texas Tech and he’s a hometown prospect who looked around at other colleges late in the process.