Meet the Longhorns: Four-star linebacker Terrence Cooks is a hard-hitting defender

Terrence Cooks, OLB, Alvin Shadow Creek

FYI: 6-2, 210; four stars; No. 18-ranked outside linebacker

Fabulous 55 ranking: 45th

Committed: Nov. 14

Scouting report: Cooks is in the mold of a modern linebacker. He’s big and strong enough to be an enforcer against the inside run, but he sets himself apart with his ability to run. He's more of an overgrown safety than a traditional linebacker. He excels in space.

Cooks can run sideline to sideline with most running backs. If coached up properly, he possesses the ability to run with tight ends in the passing game and be the type of player who can stay on the field in every situation and against any formation.

Texas should return both starting linebackers in 2021; Cooks will be well-served learning from Juwan Mitchell and DeMarvion Overshown. He might even push for time in the two-deep if he can pass some of the younger, inexperienced linebackers already on campus. Those players weren’t recruited by new defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

Cooks was hand-picked by Ash. The best route to playing time as a freshman is to contribute on special teams.