Meet the Longhorns: Texas signs three-star offensive lineman Max Merril

Max Merril, OT, Houston Strake Jesuit

FYI: 6-4, 273; three stars; No. 93-ranked offensive tackle

State ranking: 159th in Florida

Committed: Sept. 25

Scouting report: Texas’ offensive line features two former three-star recruits who overachieved in their college careers — Samuel Cosmi and Derek Kerstetter. The Longhorns hope Merril is the next overachiever along the line. He’s a big, athletic prospect who has a similar frame to Kerstetter's. Merril could spin down to guard, or even center.

Merril said he thinks he can play at multiple spots, including guard if that's where Texas needs him.

“I want to play more than I want to play a certain position," Merril said. "I’ll be ready to help the team in whatever position coach (Herb) Hand thinks is the best.”

Being able to provide freshmen offensive linemen with redshirt opportunities is the sign of positive recruiting success at the position. Texas can afford to stash Merril away for a year or two as he grows to more than 300 pounds and adjusts to the next level. A true freshman lineman hasn’t taken significant snaps for the Longhorns since Kerstetter in 2017, and that was mostly out of necessity in Tom Herman’s first season.

Merril isn’t currently college ready, but that’s OK. Only a select few teenagers are capable of succeeding at the Power Five level.