Meet the Longhorns: Texas' next punter is Australia native Isaac Pearson

Isaac Pearson, P, ProKick Australia

FYI: 6-2, 215; three stars; No. 4-ranked punter

State ranking: 1st in Australia

Committed: May 29

Scouting report: Texas was the only recorded offer for Pearson (6-2, 215). Texas was his only recorded offer. He is the fourth-ranked punter in the cycle. He’ll arrive on campus for the start of the 2021 season. Ryan Bujcevski would be entering his senior season by then, giving Pearson a chance to learn for a year and take over the job in 2022 as a redshirt freshman.

Pearson is the third consecutive punter from ProKick Australia to sign with Texas, following Michael Dickson in 2015 and Bujcevski in 2018.

“A big theme at ProKick Australia is the legacy you leave for the next man to follow you, so I’m incredibly grateful to those guys because they helped give me this opportunity by being successful,” Pearson said. “I have followed Texas for a long time now because of them, and I never thought it’d be a possibility to follow in those footsteps.”

Pearson took an interesting route to football. He’s 22 and spent time working as a mechanic in coal mines before going to an assessment at ProKick Australia three years ago.

“I first picked up a football at the assessment when I was 20, and it felt foreign. I played Australian Football,” he admitted. “I loved the idea of studying overseas and potentially playing in front of big crowds, so the decision to train as a punter was a natural one.”