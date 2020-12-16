Meet the Longhorns: Austin High quarterback Charles Wright fulfills dream

Charles Wright, QB, Austin High

FYI: 6-1, 194; three stars; No. 39-ranked pro-style quarterback

Fabulous 55 ranking: Not ranked

Committed: Aug. 22

Scouting report: Wright is an accurate quarterback with a strong arm. He’s thrown for more than 2,500 yards in each of the past two seasons. He’s passed for 53 touchdowns in that span. Wright arrived on the varsity scene as a freshman, playing sparingly on the way to a season with 36 passing attempts.

He threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns back in 2017 before taking over the starting role full-time as a sophomore for the Maroons. He was a first-team all-district selection as a junior.

Wright led Austin High to the playoffs as a senior. Texas won’t need him to win the job as a freshman. Sam Ehlinger is likely headed to the NFL draft after this season. Behind Ehlinger lies a three-headed monster of a quarterbacks room which features young guns Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson alongside veteran reserve Casey Thompson, though Jackson has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Expect Wright to redshirt and work behind the scenes as a scout team quarterback for his first year or two on campus.