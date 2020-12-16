Meet the Longhorns: Texas gets bigger up front with defensive tackle Byron Murphy II

Byron Murphy II, DT, DeSoto

FYI: 6-1, 290; three stars; No. 25-ranked defensive tackle

Fabulous 55 ranking: 52nd

Committed: Nov. 18

Scouting report: Murphy is a high-motor defensive tackle who's a proven commodity against the best competition anywhere in high school football, playing for Class 6A powerhouse DeSoto. He’s in the same district as Duncanville and Cedar Hill, meaning he’s played against a host of future college football players in practice and on Friday nights.

“I would describe my game as a powerful one-man wrecking crew that plays relentlessly every snap,” Murphy said.

At 6-1, Murphy possesses a lower center of gravity than the prototypical defensive tackle, but that perceived negative could become a leverage advantage, much like it did for former Texas standout Poona Ford.

Murphy played in the rotation as a sophomore, finishing the year 37 tackles, including nine for loss. His stock exploded as an all-district and all-state performer as a junior when he racked up 98 tackles, forced four fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. His 5.5 sacks proved that Murphy isn’t just a run stopper. He’s an athletic defensive tackle with the ability to rush the passer up the middle, which is not an easy trait to find in young defensive tackles.