Meet the Longhorns: Outside linebacker Morice Blackwell provides speed, production

Morice Blackwell, OLB, Arlington Martin

FYI: 6-1, 196; four stars; No. 24-ranked outside linebacker

Fabulous 55 ranking: 42nd

Committed: May 10

Scouting report: At 196 pounds, weight is the only true question mark for Blackwell, but committing to a college weight and conditioning program should get his body right for the next level. Linebackers are getting smaller and more agile, and that’s exactly the type of player Texas hopes Blackwell becomes.

Blackwell isn’t hype. He recorded more than 112 tackles in each of his first two seasons on varsity, earning all-district accolades. An ankle injury hampered him throughout district play. He also played some safety as a senior, proving his athletic ability is above average for a prep linebacker. He’ll fit in nicely defending Big 12 offenses.

The public is still getting to know what new defensive coordinator Chris Ash wants in defensive prospects. The picture is getting clearer at linebacker, though: Ash craves athleticism and versatility. Blackwell is a modern linebacker with the ability to chase down ball carriers, cover tight ends in space and blitz the quarterback. He’s an overgrown safety playing linebacker, much like DeMarvion Overshown. Texas wants speed at linebacker to counteract the spread formations prominent in the Big 12.