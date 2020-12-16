Meet the Longhorns: Texas signs five-star athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders

Ja’Tavion Sanders, ATH, Denton Ryan

FYI: 6-3, 220; five stars; No. 1-ranked athlete

Fabulous 55 ranking: 3rd

Committed: Sept. 8, 2019

Scouting report: Sanders is a football player. His body will determine his future position based on how big he ends up. He’s currently listed at 6-3 and 220 pounds. Defensive end or B-backer seems like the most likely destination for him despite his ability as a pass catcher. His impact would be bigger on defense, as would his future upside to NFL scouts. He was asked to play mostly wide receiver as a senior.

Sanders is the highest-rated prospect in Texas’ class, and it isn’t really close. He ranks third on the Fab 55. The next best UT commit checks in at No. 25. He’s the only five-star and national top-100 prospect to sign with Texas in the 2021 cycle. Keeping him committed was one of the biggest wins for Tom Herman and his staff in 2020.

If Sanders does wind up on defense, playing time should be available in 2021 with defensive end Joseph Ossai destined for the NFL draft. Finding early playing time at wide receiver would prove tougher because of the sheer amount of returning players at that position. Sanders is an elite talent that needs to be on the field early and often.