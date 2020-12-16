Meet the Longhorns: Three-star athlete Juan Davis could help Texas at multiple positions
Juan Davis, ATH, Everman
FYI: 6-4, 217; three stars; No. 35-ranked athlete
Fabulous 55 ranking: Not ranked
Committed: July 26, 2019
Scouting report: Davis is raw. He’s listed as an athlete on most recruiting services because the three-star projects to tight end in college despite having played wide receiver in high school.
Texas’ commitment to using big-bodied wide receivers could see him stay out wide in certain situations. His build suggests that Davis will arrive on campus at nearly 225 pounds. Once he learns the position, he could be an excellent candidate for the H-back position formerly occupied by Andrew Beck.
Texas wants to be multiple on offense. That system requires players who provide versatility. Davis is potentially one of those players with his rare combination of raw athleticism and the ideal frame for H-back. It’s up to the coaches to mold that talent into productivity.
Quality depth at the position should allow him to redshirt and learn the details of playing tight end at a high level. The Longhorns expect to return Wiley, Malcolm Epps and Brayden Liebrock.